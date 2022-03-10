MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
