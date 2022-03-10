MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

