Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 605.16. The firm has a market cap of £468.53 million and a PE ratio of 142.70. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.