Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 489.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Velodyne Lidar worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $13,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $158,400 and sold 18,112,114 shares worth $44,171,226. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

