Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,389 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

MIST stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

