Millennium Management LLC Sells 653,217 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 765.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 188,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,392,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 623,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

