Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.26 or 0.00092871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $401,457.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 126,711 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

