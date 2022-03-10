Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of MG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $182.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

