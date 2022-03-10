Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.

Shares of MTLHF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

