Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.
Shares of MTLHF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
