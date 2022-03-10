Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 823,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFG. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.