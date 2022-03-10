MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $266,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.62 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

