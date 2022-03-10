MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded down $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $180.75. 14,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

