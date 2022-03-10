Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

