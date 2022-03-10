Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.78 on Monday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

