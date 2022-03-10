MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.68.
In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.24. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
