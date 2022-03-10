MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.68.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.24. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

