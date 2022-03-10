Monument Capital Management Has $614,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.54. 43,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,294. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.16. The company has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.