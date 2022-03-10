Monument Capital Management Invests $375,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 137,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

