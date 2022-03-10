MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $755,520.14 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.26 or 0.06597240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.81 or 0.99820705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042133 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

