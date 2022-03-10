Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,650 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

