Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 110,000 VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 2.30% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $75.50 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

