Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $104,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 774.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 110.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Gannett Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

