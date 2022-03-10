Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $127,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.14% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KB Home by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 183,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 56.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

