Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $153,000 in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.