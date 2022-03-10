Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.
IUSB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.