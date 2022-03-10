Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

IUSB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

