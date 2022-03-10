Morgan Stanley Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of TEGNA worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.
TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.