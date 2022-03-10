Morgan Stanley Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of TEGNA worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

