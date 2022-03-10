Morgan Stanley Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Boot Barn worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

