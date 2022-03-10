Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

