Morgan Stanley Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $94.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.