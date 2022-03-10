Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,398 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

