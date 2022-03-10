Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,398 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Movado Group stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $48.66.
Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Movado Group (MOV)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.