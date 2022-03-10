Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.58

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 112184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

