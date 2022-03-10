MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $129.06

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.06 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.54.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,175,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.