MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €232.00 ($252.17) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($191.30) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €217.13 ($236.01).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €200.30 ($217.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($244.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.80.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

