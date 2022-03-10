MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.36. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 13,587 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.27.

About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

