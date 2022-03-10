Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $601.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Myers Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.