N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $108.28. 34,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15.

