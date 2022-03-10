N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 343,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

