N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.86. 123,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.