N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.
VXUS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 176,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51.
