Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Nano-X Imaging worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

