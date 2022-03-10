Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

