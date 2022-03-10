Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

