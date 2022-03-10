Natera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,119 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,676% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.