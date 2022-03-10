Natera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,119 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,676% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

