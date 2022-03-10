National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5647 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.55.

