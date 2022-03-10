National Bank Financial Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.