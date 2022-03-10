National Bankshares Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. The stock has a market cap of C$342.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.48.

In other news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,255.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

