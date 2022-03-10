National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

