Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $9.59.
A number of research analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
