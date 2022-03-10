Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

