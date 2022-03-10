Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

