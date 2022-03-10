Needham & Company LLC Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

