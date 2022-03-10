Needham & Company LLC Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.
Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.