NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO William Bonello Sells 3,209 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEO stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

