New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 9.1% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 387,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,999,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,859,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

